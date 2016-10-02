Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1B Jordan Patterson made his second major league start and first at first base and went 3-for-5. He started in left field Sept. 21. Before Saturday, Patterson, who was brought up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sept. 6, played in eight games and appeared in left field or right field in six of them. He started 38 games at first base with Albuquerque. "I wanted to give him a shot over there," manager Walt Weiss said. "He's been working out over there quite a bit, played some at Triple A. But the limited action he's gotten at the major league level's been in the outfield." With left-handed hitting Gerardo Parra out with a high left ankle sprain and a right-hander starting for the Brewers, it was an opportune time for Weiss to start Patterson.

RHP Jordan Lyles gave up two hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning. He has been scored upon in three straight outings, giving up four hits and four runs in two innings in that stretch. Lyles allowed one of two inherited runners to score. Six of the 18 runners he has inherited have scored.

LF David Dahl went 2-for-5, giving him 16 multi-hit games since he made his major league debut July 25. In his past 15 games, Dahl is hitting .356.

RHP Jeff Hoffman made a spot start in place of Tyler Anderson, who was scratched from the outing Friday with what he termed a "dead arm." In his sixth career start, Hoffman, who had made two two-inning relief appearances since his last start Sept. 14, threw 76 pitches in five innings and gave up two hits and one run with two walks and a career-high seven strikeouts.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with one RBI, giving him 100 RBIs for the season. He had not driven in a run since Sept. 18. This is the second time Gonzalez has driven in 100 runs in a season. He had a career-high 117 RBI in 2010, finishing second in the National League. Gonzalez had 97 RBIs last season.