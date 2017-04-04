Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Greg Holland appeared in a major league game Monday for the first time since September 2015 and recorded the save after pitching a scoreless ninth inning in his Rockies debut. Holland saved 145 games for Kansas City from 2010-2015 but sat out all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He signed as a free agent with Colorado over the winter.

3B Nolan Arenado had two hits, reached three times and scored a pair of runs Monday in the Rockies' 7-5 victory at Milwaukee. Since joining the majors in 2013, Arenado is batting .415 (27-for-65) against the Brewers and has a .500 average in seven career games at Miller Park.

LHP Tyler Anderson will make his season debut Tuesday when the Rockies face the Brewers in Milwaukee. Anderson opened eyes as a rookie last season, going 5-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 19 starts -- including a 5-2 record and 3.00 ERA in 12 starts at Coors Field. He has faced Milwaukee once before and set a career high with 10 strikeouts but took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in five innings of work last Aug. 24.

1B Mark Reynolds started his season on a high note, hitting a double and a home run while driving in three runs and reaching four times in the Rockies' season opener. Reynolds is expected to see significant playing time for at least the first month of the season while Ian Desmond recovers from a fractured hand. Reynolds hit .282 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs last season for the Rockies but missed the last six weeks of the season with a broken hand.