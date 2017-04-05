Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Greg Holland worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday night and now has two saves in as many chances this season. Holland said he's feeling completely healthy after missing the 2016 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. "I fully expect to do what they ask of me. I'm not worried about getting back to a certain level of getting back to where I was in '12 or '13 or whatever year," Holland said. "I just want to be successful here today and fortunately I was today."

3B Nolan Arenado doubled and walked Tuesday, continuing his dominance of Milwaukee pitching. He's a career .406 (28-for-69) batter against the Brewers with 19 runs, seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI. In eight games at Milwaukee's Miller Park, Arenado is 15-for-32 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.

1B Mark Reynolds continued his strong start to the season Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. He has reached base in seven of eight plate appearances and has a 1.286 slugging percentage. Reynolds will be Colorado's regular first baseman until Ian Desmond returns from a broken hand.

OF Gerardo Parra stayed hot Tuesday, collecting three hits in a 6-5 victory over the Brewers. Parra is 5-for-9 with a double and four RBI. "Parra is looking to bounce back from a year that, for him, was disappointing," manager Bud Black said. "He made a point to rectify that."