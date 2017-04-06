Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Antonio Senzatela will make his major-league debut Thursday when he faces the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of a four-game series at Miller Park. One of two rookies in the Rockies' rotation, Senzatela comes to the big leagues directly from Double-A, where he made seven appearances last season. In 67 minor-league starts, Senzatela has a 2.58 ERA and 305 strikeouts in 384 innings.

LHP Chris Rusin will work three innings or throw 45 pitches in Triple-A Albuquerque's season opener as he works his way back from a left oblique injury. Manager Bud Black said Rusin, who suffered the injury early in spring training, wouldn't be activated from the disabled list until he's able to work multiple innings.

RHP Chad Qualls threw a bullpen session at the team's training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., and will throw another this weekend in Denver before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Qualls has been battling a strained right forearm.

1B Mark Reynolds picked up two more hits Wednesday, including his third double of the season. Moved into the starting lineup when Ian Desmond broke his hand, Reynolds is batting .545 with a 1.706 OPS through the Rockies' first three games.