Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro, who had been designated for assignment, was traded to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Rockies acquired Castro from Toronto on July 28, 2015, along with pitchers Jeff Hoffman and Jesus Tinoco for shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and pitcher LaTroy Hawkins. Castro pitched briefly for the Rockies, going 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in five games in 2015 and 0-0 with a 6.14 ERA in 19 games last year, when he was also sidelined with shoulder soreness.

LF Stephen Cardullo made his first start after reaching base on his three pinch-hitting appearances -- two walks and one hit by pitch. Manager Bud Black said he started the right-handed hitting Cardullo in place of left-handed hitting Gerardo Parra because the Dodgers started LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu and because Black wanted Cardullo to get more at-bats early in the season. Cardullo went 0-for-3, reaching on an error in his first plate appearance.

LHP Kyle Freeland, a Denver native, made his major league debut and allowed one run and four hits in six innings with two walks and six strikeouts. He became the first starting pitcher to make his major league debut in his hometown for the team's home opener since Chuck Dobson on April 19, 1966, while pitching for the Kansas City A's.

RHP Chad Qualls (right forearm tightness) is scheduled to throw 20-25 pitches in a simulated game Saturday. It will be the third time Qualls has faced hitters, and if all goes well, he could then go out on a minor league rehab assignment. Qualls made two one-inning appearances in spring training, the last on March 1.