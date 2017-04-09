Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez, a starter in the minor leagues, made the Opening Day roster for the first time as a long reliever because Chris Rusin is on the disabled list. Marquez has yet to pitch in the Rockies' first six games, making it problematic as far as staying sharp. Manager Bud Black said, "You throw side sessions. The thing about German, he's been a strike-thrower in the minor leagues. He threw strikes this spring. So when he does get in there, we feel like he is going to throw strikes. But it's just one of those things, there's really nothing you can do except realize that when he does come in, there might be a little rust. That's just the nature of it."

2B DJ LeMahieu won the National League batting title last season with a .348 average, the highest in the majors since 2008 when Chipper Jones hit .364 for Atlanta. LeMahieu's .348 average was the eighth highest in Rockies history. He went 0-for-4 Saturday, dropping his average to .087 this season.

LHP Chris Rusin (right oblique strain) threw 42 pitches in 2 2/3 innings Thursday night for Triple-A Albuquerque on a rehab assignment. Manager Bud Black said Rusin's stuff was good, and the reports on him were favorable. "Chris is in a good spot," Black said. "We'll make a determination on his status in the next 24 to 48 hours whether he continues on a rehab (assignment) or not."

RHP Jon Gray gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings on four hits with three walks and one strikeout. It was his fewest strikeouts since he stuck out one Sept. 2, 2015, against Arizona in his sixth career start. In his two starts this season, Gray has yet to pitch six innings. He faced four batters in the fifth before departing his Opening Day start a Milwaukee.

RHP Chad Qualls (right forearm tightness) threw about 25 pitches in a simulated game to Stephen Cardullo, Cristhian Adames and Alex Amarista. Manager Bud Black said Qualls "threw very well. Looked as though his stuff was Chad Quall-like, good sinker, hard slider and a change. He'll be ready to go out on a rehab assignment in a couple days."