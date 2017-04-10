Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he will start. Marquez made the Rockies' Opening Day roster as a long reliever while Chris Rusin was coming back from an oblique injury. Marquez did not appear in any of the Rockies' first six games. "I talked to German this morning and told him you never know how each and every game is going to play out," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "It just happened that these first six games, there really wasn't a spot for a long man. We were able to use our bullpen in certain ways that we didn't need that type of role."

2B Alexi Amarista made his first start of the season after pinch hitting twice in the Rockies' first six games. Amarista went 0-for-3 with one strikeout. Manager Bud Black said he wanted to start Amarista before too much time elapsed in the new season and would do the same for IF Cristhian Adames, who flied out in the fifth in his third pinch-hitting appearance of the season.

2B DJ LeMahieu was not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Sunday but entered the game on a double switch in the seventh and went 2-for-2 with a triple and one RBI. LeMahieu was 2-for-23 (.087) going into the game. Manager Bud Black said LeMahieu didn't get a planned day off, but he made the decision Saturday night to give 2B Alexi Amarista his first start of the season and not start LeMahieu, the reigning National League batting champion who hit .348 last year, the highest in the majors since 2008 when Chipper Jones hit .364 for Atlanta. LeMahieu's ninth-inning, run-scoring triple off the wall in right came against closer Kenley Jansen, who was getting work after not pitching since Wednesday. Black said: "That's nice for DJ to come off the bench and get two good swings. Those are more like his swings. The line drive to right (for a single in the seventh), the ball that hit off the wall -- that was good to see."

LHP Tyler Anderson gave up five runs on five hits and a career-high four walks with three strikeouts in five innings. It was his shortest start at Coors Field, the previous being a start in his rookie season that lasted 5 2/3 innings against Arizona on June 24, 2016. Anderson tied his career high by allowing five runs and has yielded that many runs in both of his starts this season.

LHP Chris Rusin (right oblique strain) was activated from the 10-day disabled list, pitched two innings and allowed four hits and one unearned run in a 35-pitch outing. He was eligible to be activated Sunday, and the Rockies returned him to the roster rather than have him make a second rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque. Rusin was injured in his second and final Cactus League game March 3. In his outing Thursday for Albuquerque, he threw 42 pitches in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. "We felt he was ready," manager Bud Black said. "You've got to remember this was not an arm issue. This was an oblique issue, and once he proved that he was past the oblique, we felt good about his arm and where it was. The last week to 10 days in Arizona, he threw the ball great and he threw the ball well the other night in Albuquerque, so let's get an experienced major league pitcher up here to compliment our bullpen. He's able to do a couple different things, whether it's throw three innings, 45 or 50 pitches, or whether it's a one-inning outing."