Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 and has hit safely in seven of the Rockies' eight games. Monday was the third multi-hit game of the season for Arenado, who is hitting .333 (10-for-30) with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs. Arenado has a .394 on-base percentage and a .600 slugging percentage.

2B DJ LeMahieu began the season 2-for-23 with no extra base hits and didn't start Sunday. He entered the game and hit a single and triple. On Monday, LeMahieu homered and doubled. He is 4-for-6 in the past two games with three extra-base hits, raising his average to .24 (6-for-28).

RHP Chad Qualls (right forearm tightness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and pitch one inning for Triple-A Albuquerque at Reno. Qualls is also scheduled to pitch one inning there Thursday. He will stay with Albuquerque when the team plays in Tacoma from Saturday through Monday and then return to Denver to be evaluated before going back to Albuquerque. Qualls made two Cactus League appearances, the last on March 1, before being sidelined.