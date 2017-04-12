RHP Jairo Diaz (right elbow) made his first rehab appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery March 18, 2016. He threw nine pitches, seven strikes, in one scoreless inning for Class A Lancaster. He allowed one hit and struck out one. Diaz hit 96-97 mph with his fastball -- he hit 99 mph three times in spring training -- and is scheduled to pitch one inning Wednesday. Diaz isn't expected to spend too much time on what can be a 30-day rehab assignment at the Class A before moving up.

RHP Antonio Senzatela made his first career start at Coors Field and recorded his first win in the big leagues. He allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts and became the first Rockies pitcher to work seven innings this season. Senzatela gave up a leadoff homer to Manuel Margot to open the game and a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly. He got nine outs on ground balls and retired nine straight batters at one point.

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 and hit the winning home run in the seventh. It was the third homer of the season for Arenado, who has hits in eight of the nine games. Arenado is batting .324 (11-for-34) with three homers and five RBIs. He has a .378 on-base percentage and a .647 slugging percentage.

SS Trevor Story was not in the lineup, replaced by Cristhian Adames. Story was 4-for-27 (.148) with three doubles and 12 strikeouts before Tuesday and struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh. Manager Bud Black said, "There are times when players go in a little bit of a funk. Trevor might be in one right now, and it's sort of magnified with the strikeouts because it's early in the year. It's more about getting Adames a start just like we got (Alexi Amarista) one the other day at second. But hopefully this will benefit Trevor just to get a day from not starting."

OF David Dahl (sixth rib stress reaction) is improving but still not doing anything rotational. While he hasn't started to swing a bat, Dahl is regularly playing catch, running and weight training regularly at the Rockies' complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. He will join the Rockies this weekend in San Francisco to be evaluated by their training staff. Dahl will not begin swinging a bat until after his next bone scan, which the Rockies have not scheduled. The club is being cautious, since movement in the muscles of the scapular plane can irritate Dahl's injury and possibly slow the healing.

RHP Chad Qualls (right forearm tightness) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque and threw 13 pitches, eight strikes, in one scoreless inning. He gave up one hit and struck out one. Qualls is also scheduled to pitch one inning at Reno on Thursday. Qualls made two Cactus League appearances, the last on March 1 before being sidelined.