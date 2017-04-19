Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Shane Carle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies recalled Carle on Friday, and he made his major league debut that night in San Francisco, not far from his Santa Cruz, Calif., home, and pitched one scoreless inning with one strikeout, facing four batters because pinch hitter Conor Gillaspie reached first on a wild pitch while striking out. Carle, 25, made his third appearance Tuesday for Albuquerque and worked two scoreless innings. Carle began his career with two seasons in the Pittsburgh organization before the Rockies acquired him Nov. 11, 2014 for right-handed reliever Rob Scahill.

OF Raimel Tapia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies recalled him from that club Friday. Tapia, 23, started in left field that night and Sunday at San Francisco and went 0-for-7 in those two games. He made his major league debut Sept. 2 and in 24 career games with the Rockies, Tapia is hitting .222 (10-for-45) with three RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs scored. At Albuquerque this season, Tapia is hitting .406 (13-for-32) with six doubles, six RBIs and nine runs scored.

INF Pat Valaika, 24, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he is hitting .267 in 11 games with two doubles, one triple, one homer and 11 RBIs. He made his major league debut Sept. 6 and hit .263 (5-for-19) with one double, one homer and two RBIs in 13 games with the Rockies last season. Valaika gives the Rockies a right-handed bat on their bench in a week when they are scheduled to face three left-handed starters. His primary position is shortstop, although Valaika has played the other infield positions. Manager Bud Black said Valaika could start a game in the weekend series against San Francisco at Coors Field.

RHP Greg Holland earned his major league-leading eighth save in as many opportunities. He had allowed two hits and no runs in his first seven outings but gave up two hits and two runs and threw a season-high 20 pitches to seven batters before getting Adrian Gonzalez to hit into a game-ending force play. Holland had twice thrown 19 pitches this season, on April 11 against San Diego and April 13 at San Francisco.

SS Trevor Story broke a string of 12 consecutive hitless at-bats when he hit his second homer in the fourth. He finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, raising his average 11 points to .125 (6-for-48) with 22 strikeouts. Story's six hits include three doubles, two homers and just one single.

OF Gerardo Parra was reinstated from the paternity list. He pinch hit and struck out in the ninth and stayed in the game in left field. Parra made what was originally ruled a diving catch on a ball hit by Corey Seager, but the call was overturned, giving Seager a single. Parra was placed on it Friday and missed the final three games at San Francisco after not playing in the opening game of that series Thursday. The left-handed hitting Parra, who last started on Wednesday when he played first base for the first time this season. was not in the lineup against Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu. In 10 games this season, Parra is hitting .343 with one double, one homer and six RBIs.