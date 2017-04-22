Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez will start Tuesday when the Rockies need a fifth starter against Washington. He will take the rotation spot of right-hander Jon Gray (left foot stress fracture). Marquez, 22, began the season in the Rockies bullpen as a long reliever but did not get into a game before being optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9 when long reliever Chris Rusin came off the disabled list. In his last start Wednesdayfor Albuqerque, Marquez threw 75 pitches in 4 2/3 scoreless innings with no walks and nine strikeouts. Marquez is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA at Albuquerque in three games, two starts, with no walks and 18 strikeouts in 10 innings. The Rockies expect Marquez to be able to throw 90 pitches in his start against the Nationals. He threw 90 pitches in his last Cactus League start March 25.

RHP Greg Holland struck out two of the three batters he faced to earn his major-league leading ninth save. He tied the franchise record for saves in consecutive appearances set by Rockies bullpen coach Darren Holmes from Aug. 8-28, 1993, in the Rockies first season.

CF Charlie Blackmon hit an inside-the-park homer, a two-run shot in the fourth when right fielder Hunter Pence lost Blackmon's line drive, slipped and the ball went past him to the wall. It was Blackmon's first career inside-the-park homer and 16th in Rockies franchise history. The last was by Brandon Barnes on June 14, 2014, at San Francisco. Blackmon also hit the 11th inside-the-park homer by a Rockies player at Coors Field. The last was also hit by Barnes on June 5, 2014, against Arizona.

SS Trevor Story hit his first career grand slam as the Rockies scored six runs in the fourth and beat San Francisco 6-5. Story entered the game with seven hits, including four doubles and two homers and a .135 average and was 0-for-8 with the bases loaded before he connected off Johnny Cueto, who had never allowed a grand slam.

1B Ian Desmond (broken left hand) is expected to take soft toss drills and take batting practice in the next few days, manager Bud Black said. The Rockies signed Desmond to a five-year, $70 million contract in the offseason. He was injured March 12 when Cincinnati pitcher Rookie Davis hit him with a pitch.