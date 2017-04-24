Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Antonio Senzatela, who is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA, is the third pitcher in club history to be 3-0 or better with an ERA under 3.00 in his first four career starts with the team. The others were Nelson Cruz, who was 3-0 with a 2.91 ERA, and Joe Kennedy, who was 3-0 with a 2.49 ERA. The difference is that Senzatela, unlike Cruz and Kennedy, has compiled his record in his first four major league starts. Kennedy had made 72 career starts before his Rockies debut in 2004, and Cruz had made 11 career starts before joining the Rockies in 2003.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, Blackmon is 10-for-31 (.323) with two doubles, two triples, three homers, nine RBIs and six runs. He began the season 2-for-19, but after hitting safely in 13 of his past 14 games, Blackmon has raised his average to .270. With a leadoff triple Sunday, Blackmon became the third player in franchise history to hit a leadoff triple in consecutive games. Neifi Perez did it Sept. 14-15 1999, and Eric Young did it May 9 and 12, 1993. The last player in major league baseball to hit a leadoff triple in consecutive games was Jose Reyes with the Miami Marlins on June 11-12, 2012.

SS Trevor Story went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, extending his hitting streak to five games. During that stretch, Story is 6-for-21 (.286) with one double, three homers and eight RBIs and has raised his average from .114 to .169.

LHP Kyle Freeland pitched a career-high seven innings and allowed no runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Freeland, a Denver native, has recorded a quality start in two of his three career starts at Coors Field, where he is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA. Overall, Freeland is 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA in four career starts.