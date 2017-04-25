Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters went 3-for-4 with his first two RBIs of the season Monday against Washington. He matched his career high of three hits for the second time on the current homestand -- he also had three hits Friday against San Francisco -- and is now batting .351 (13-for-37) this season.

RHP German Marquez, who was with the team Monday, will be officially recalled and added to the roster Tuesday to start against the Nationals. Marquez was stretched out to start in spring training, throwing 90 pitches in his next-to-last Cactus League game, but opened the season in long relief with the Rockies because Chris Rusin (right oblique) was on the disabled list. Marquez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on April 9 to make room on the roster for Rusin. At Albuquerque, Marquez made a relief appearance followed by two starts and went 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA with no walks and 18 strikeouts in 10 innings. He threw 75 pitches in his last start Thursday, and the Rockies expect Marquez, who made his major league debut Sept. 8, to be able to throw 90 pitches Tuesday.

CF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-out, two-run homer that put the Rockies ahead 5-4 in what proved to be an 8-4 victory over Washington on Monday. With runners in scoring position and two outs this season, Blackmon is 6-for-10 with a double, three homers and 11 RBIs. During his hitting streak, Blackmon is batting .306 (11-for-36) with two doubles, two triples, four homers and two RBIs. He has at least two RBIs in four consecutive games.

LHP Tyler Anderson gave up two singles as he cruised through five scoreless innings but ended up pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing six hits and four runs with one walk and five strikeouts Monday against Washington. Anderson, who left with the Rockies trailing 4-3, has yet to work six innings in any of his five starts this season.

SS Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Monday against Washington. It was Story's second multi-hit game of the season. He has hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-25 (.320) in that stretch with one double, three homers and nine RBIs, raising his average to .188.

1B Ian Desmond (fractured left hand) took batting practice Monday for the first time since he was hit in the hand with a pitch March 12. Desmond also took fly balls in the outfield and ground balls at first base after taking 25 swings in batting practice. "I felt pretty good," Desmond said. "My hand felt good. My swing could've felt a little bit better, but it was good. It was good to get back on the field and feel like a baseball player again. I just want to have a good crisp swing that I can take into a game. I felt close to that today. Hopefully tomorrow I'll get back out there again and get some things corrected."