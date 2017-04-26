Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start against the Nationals in his 2016 major league debut. He allowed nine hits and a career-high eight runs in four innings with three walks and two strikeouts against Washington on Tuesday. The final seven runs off Marquez were scored with two outs, including all five runs in the second inning, when he threw 33 pitches after a 22-pitch first. Marquez finished with 85 pitches.

1B/OF Stephen Cardullo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque as the Rockies had to open up a spot for RHP German Marquez. Cardullo made an Opening Day roster for the first time in his career. In 15 games, including six starts, he went 4-for-28 (.143) with three RBIs and seven strikeouts. He was 0-for-5 as a pinch hitter. "It's unfortunate, but I wasn't doing my job up here," Cardullo said. "I wasn't having quality at-bats. I wasn't being the type of hitter I am, the type of player. I just got to continue to work harder and hopefully I'll be back, help the team any way I can." Cardullo was a 29-year-old rookie when he made his major league debut Aug. 28, and he hit .214 in 27 games with two homers and six RBIs last year.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. During that stretch, Blackmon is hitting .331 (14-for-41) with two doubles, two triples, five homers and 15 RBIs. He has homered in four of his past five games and has recorded at least two RBIs in five straight games.

RHP Jordan Lyles gave up three hits and two runs in two innings Tuesday vs. Washington. The runs came on Trey Turner's two-run homer. In six games, Lyles has a 6.75 ERA. He has been scored upon in three of his outings but had worked three straight scoreless outings covering 4 1/3 innings before Tuesday. The homer was the second Lyles has allowed in 9 1/3 innings this season.

RHP Chad Bettis, who is undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer, will see the Rockies on Friday when they begin a series at Arizona. He lives in the Phoenix area. Manager Bud Black, who spoke with Bettis on Sunday, said, "I'm looking forward to seeing Chad. He seems in a good spot mentally. He can't wait to see us; we can't wait to see him. He said he got a workout in. I'm not sure what that entailed, but he's doing some things that are keeping him as current and up to speed physically as he can, so that's a great sign."