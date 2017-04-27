INF Pat Valaika played the ninth inning in left field Tuesday, the first time has played the outfield at any levels. Valaika takes fly balls in left field during batting practice. "Being out there, it's a little different than being an infielder," Valaika said. "Everything's so quick, quick, quick (in the infield). In the oufield, you got to see the ball first and then react to it. I'm watching the outfielders more now during the game just to see how they play." The Nationals went down in order in the ninth with the final out a fly ball to center field. Valaika was hoping to get some action and said, "You can practice so much before the game, but game speed's just a little different. I felt pretty comfortable out there. I wanted the ball hit to me, so I can get that feedback, too."

LHP Mike Dunn (back spasms) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. Dunn is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in 10 games with three walks and 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. He said while warming up for his last appearance Saturday -- when he gave up his first run of the season -- he felt mid-back spasms for the first time. He said he tried to pitch through it, thinking the spasms would go away but "the back tightened up quite a bit." Dunn took Sunday and Monday off and tried to throw a bulpen Tuesday. "Fastball felt fine, but trying to crank on a slider, the back just kind of locked up a little bit." Dunn underwent an MRI that showed no structural damage. Dunn said he expected to take a couple days off and perhaps start playing catch in Arizona where the Rockies begin a series Friday and then progress to throwing a couple bullpens. He is eligible to be reinstated May 3.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. During that stretch, Blackmon is hitting .341 (15-for-44) with two doubles, two triples, five homers and five RBIs. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games after going 2-for-19 in his first five games of the season.

RHP Chad Qualls was reinstated after beginning the season on the 10-day disabled list with forearm tightness and gave up two runs (one earned) in 1 1/3 innings. He made six rehab appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque and went 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA with one walk, five strikeouts and five hits allowed in five innings. Qualls, 38, is in the second year of a $6 million contract that will pay him $3.25 million this season. In his first season with the Rockies in 2016, Qualls went 2-0 with a 5.23 ERA in 44 games with nine walks, 22 strikeouts and 43 hits allowed in 32 2/3 innings.

RF Carlos Gonzalez played his 1,000th game with the team and became the sixth player in franchise history to reach that milestone. The others are Todd Helton, who played 2,247 games, Larry Walker (1,170), Vinny Castilla (1,098), Troy Tulowitzki (1,048) and Dante Bichette (1,018). Gonzalez is one homer shy of becoming the fifth player in franchise history to hit 200 homers with the Rockies. The others are Helton (369), Walker (258), Castilla (239) and Bichette (201).

RHP Tyler Chatwood pitched a season-low five innings and gave up eight hits and five runs, both season highs. He allowed two homers in a game for the third time this season after yielding two homers in a game in just three of his 27 starts last season.