Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Pat Valaika made his first career start two days after he made his debut at the position and played one inning. "You're crossing your fingers a little bit, because he's never played it," manager Bud Black said before the game. "The routine play he'll handle. As for going to run a ball down in the gap, maybe, because he's an athlete. I'm not worried about him handling it because he's a confident guy." Valaika handled two chances. He didn't take a direct route on Trea Turner's double to left-center in the third, but likely would not have caught the ball with a better route. Valaika went 2-for-3 with a double for his first career multi-hit game and recorded his first RBI of the season. He's 4-for-9 with three doubles.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, two shy of his career high. He has had multiple hits in four of his past six games. During his streak, Blackmon is hitting .367 (18-for-49) with four doubles, two triples five homers and 17 RBIs and has raised his overall average to .304 (28-for-92).

RHP Jordan Lyles gave up four runs in 1 1/3 innings on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. One of the hits was Bryce Harper's three-run homer that went an estimated 451 feet and hit the back wall of the Rockies bullpen in right-center. Lyles has been scored upon in successive outings and in four of seven appearances this season. In those seven games, Lyles is 0-0 with a 9.28 ERA and has surrendered 16 hits, including three homers, in 10 2/3 innings with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

3B Nolan Arenado hit his seventh home run in the first, continuing his remarkable success in that inning. He's hitting .643 (9-for-14) with two doubles, three homers, nine RBIs and four runs scored in the first inning this season.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was given a planned day off. He's hitting .211 with two homers and five RBI. Gonzalez struck out against Joe Roark to end the fifth Wednesday night and Roark's 41-pitch inning with runners on first and third and the Rockies trailing 5-2, he struck out, missing a curveball. Gonzalez's bat then splintered when he smashed it to the ground. Manager Bud Black said, "He was frustrated. He wanted to get the knock. That's great. He wanted to get the knock for the Rockies."

1B Ian Desmond (fractured left hand) will report to extended spring training Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz., and get two full days there, including playing in games. There is a chance that Desmond, whose hand was broken when he was hit with a pitch March 12, could be reinstated Sunday when the Rockies conclude a series at Arizona and LHP Patrick Corbin starts for the Diamondbacks. Otherwise, Desmond is expected to return to the Rockies in San Diego where they start a series Tuesday.