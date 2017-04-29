FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
April 30, 2017 / 4:25 AM / 4 months ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B DJ LeMahieu got Friday's start off but came into the game in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter. He flew out to center field.

RHP Chad Bettis, who is living in the Phoenix area while undergoing chemotherapy treatments, is watching the games from the Rockies' dugout this weekend. He has watched every game on TV so far. He has seven more treatments scheduled, ending May 16; he hopes to pitch for the club sometime this season. On Friday, he threw long toss before the game and then met with teammates and coaches. "The support I've gotten has been unbelievable. It's been overwhelming with how much love, support and prayers I've gotten."

OF David Dahl, on the DL with a rib injury, got work in early at Salt River Fields early Friday morning, hitting in a cage and taking balls in the "He's getting real close," manager Bud Black said.

1B Ian Desmond, on the DL with a hand injury, played left field in an extended spring training game Friday in Scottsdale, hitting a home run. He is expected to play first base in another game Saturday. His return is believed to be imminent, as he likely will report directly to the Rockies instead of going on a rehab assignment with a minor league affiliate, manager Bud Black said.

