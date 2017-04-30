Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez will make his second start of the season in the series finale in Arizona on Sunday after giving up nine hits and eight earned runs in four innings of a 15-12 loss to Washington at Coors Field on Tuesday. "Pitching fundamentals got him a little bit," manager Bud Black said. "He's got to get the fastball in good spots, because he's a fastball pitcher." Marquez made the Opening Day roster but was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque when LHP Chris Rusin was activated from the disabled list on April 9.

CF Charlie Blackmon was 2-for-5 with two singles to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. He is 21-for-58 (.362) with four doubles, two triples, five homers and 18 RBIs during the streak. "The swings are good," manager Bud Black said. "The swings are good. What I see is the great preparation before the game that carries over into his at-bats."

OF David Dahl (ribs) continued to do baseball activity at the Rockies' spring training facility in Scottsdale, manager Bud Black said. "There is really no timetable," Black said. "He is a few weeks away."

1B Mark Reynolds was 2-for-5 with his eighth homer and a game-tying two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning. He is slashing .311/.370/.633 with 23 RBIs while taking the place of injured 1B/OF Ian Desmond. Reynolds hit the Rockies' first homer of the season. "From there, he has been really consistent," manager Bud Black said. "He's been a rock in the middle of our order. He's driven in runs. He's driven in big runs." Reynolds signed a minor league contract in February with an invitation to spring training.

1B/OF Ian Desmond (fractured left hand) hit two doubles while playing in an extended spring training game at the Rockies' spring training facility in Scottsdale on Saturday, and his return appears imminent. "He looked great," manager Bud Black said. "His timing is great. He's getting closer. Closer than you think." Desmond signed a four-year contract to play first base this season, but the Rockies also expect to play him in the outfield. "He can move around the diamond," Black said. "He gives us another good player, and you need good player." Desmond was hurt in spring training and opened the season on the disabled list.