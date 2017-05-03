C Tony Wolters was struck in the helmet by the back swing of the Padres' Hector Sanchez and was forced from the game in the seventh inning. Manager Bud Black said Wolters suffered a concussion.

C Tom Murphy was given a smaller brace to wear as he rebounds from a broken wrist. Manager Bud Black said at one time they had hoped Murphy was on the same schedule to return as INF/OF Ian Desmond. But that's not the case. "He's still a couple of weeks away," Black said.

LHP Mike Dunn (back) threw on Monday at the team's complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. Manager Bud Black is encouraged with his progress and said Dunn feels good and is close to returning.

OF David Dahl (back) is throwing and running but has yet to resume hitting. Manager Bud Black didn't sound encouraged that Dahl would be returning soon.

INF/OF Ian Desmond got his first start in the majors at first base but it's clear it won't be his last. Desmond, who came off the disabled list on Sunday after breaking his wrist in spring training, will see plenty of action at the corner spot. "He's going to play, man," manager Bud Black. Desmond, who went 1-for-4, also played in left field on Tuesday night.