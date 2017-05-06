Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez had not allowed a run against Arizona in eight career innings, including six at Chase Field on Sunday. But he allowed five runs on five hits, all for extra bases, including two homers by Paul Goldschmidt, in six innings. In two starts at Coors Field this season, Marquez is 0-2 with an 11.70 ERA (13 earned runs, 10 innings).

SS Trevor Story was back in the lineup and went 0-for-3 after being held out by manager Bud Black the past two games to let Story "exhale." Story entered Friday hitting .160 (15-for-94) with six homers and 13 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .269. Story entered Friday 5-for-12 with three homers and seven RBIs against Arizona starter Zack Greinke, but Black said Story was going to return to the lineup, regardless of the opposing starter. "His on-base percentage is a hundred points above his average," Black said. "If he can maintain that type of differential and if he raises his average, which he's going to, that's a nice on-base (percentage)."

RHP Christian Bergman is the early favorite to take James Paxton's scheduled Sunday start, GM Jerry DiPoto told reporters Friday. Bergman, who turned 29 earlier this week, has made 15 career starts -- all with the Colorado Rockies.

RF Carlos Gonzalez did not play. He left Thursday's game in the ninth inning with cramping in his right calf. Manager Bud Black said that head trainer Keith Dugger and Gonzalez "at this point feel pretty confident about his return in the next couple days." They don't feel Gonzalez will need to go on the 10-day disabled list.

1B Mark Reynolds hit his team-leading ninth homer and second of the season off Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke. Reynolds didn't hit his ninth homer last year until July 7 and finished with 14 homers. In 14 home games this season, Reynolds is hitting .313 (15-for-48) with six homers and 13 RBIs.