Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with one RBI. It was his third three-hit game of the season -- the others were April 22 against San Francisco and April 25 against Washington. LeMahieu has multiple hits in three of his past four games, going 9-for-19 in that span to raise his average to .282. LeMahieu has 13 multi-hit games this season, which is tied for second in the National League.

LHP Tyler Anderson gave up six hits and one run in a season-high six innings with one walk and a career-high-tying 10 strikeouts. He also struck out 10 at Milwaukee on Aug. 24, 2016. He did not allow a home run for the first time this season. In addition to his 10 strikeouts, Anderson got six outs on ground balls and did not register an out on a fly ball. He allowed nine homers in 30 1/3 innings in his previous six starts after surrendering 12 in 114 1/3 innings last season as a rookie.

LHP Chris Rusin pitched the final three innings to earn his first career save in his 58th relief appearance in the big leagues. It was the 18th three-inning save in Rockies history and first since Jordan Lyles did it July 9 last season against Philadelphia. Rusin threw 33 pitches, 24 strikes, while allowing one hit, an infield single, with three strikeouts. In nine relief outings this season, Rusin is 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA. He has allowed six runs, five earned, and four of those runs, all earned, came in an April 26 appearance against Washington.

INF Cristhian Adames was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies designated him for assignment Sunday to clear a roster spot for Ian Desmond, who was reinstated from the disabled list, and Adames cleared waivers.

RF Carlos Gonzalez did not play for the second straight day due to right calf soreness. Gonzalez said he felt better and took batting practice and ran and said he was hopeful of returning to the lineup Sunday.