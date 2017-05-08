Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado was given a planned rest. He had started each of the Rockies first 31 games and played the entire game in all but one. He didn't play the final two innings April 25. Manager Bud Black said he spoke with Arenado about talking Thursday off in San Diego -- a day game after a night game -- but Arenado talked Black into playing that day.

RHP Christian Bergman was called up from Triple-A Tacoma, replacing another right-hander, Rob Whalen, who was sent to the Rainiers. "Another day, another new guy," manager Scott Servais told The Seattle Times. The 29-year-old Bergman had a 2.17 ERA in five starts with Tacoma. He is expected to serve in the long reliever role with Seattle.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was back in the lineup after missing two games with right calf tightness and went 0-for-4, dropping his average to .192 (20-for-104). He developed cramping in the calf on Thursday at San Diego and was removed from the game before the ninth inning. Rockies manager Bud Black said he spoke with Gonzalez after the game Saturday night about playing Sunday, and Gonzalez said he felt well enough to do so.

1B Mark Reynolds, who went 2-for-4, hit his 11th homer. He has homered in three straight games, his longest streak since hitting home runs in three straight games Sept. 4-6, 2012. Last season, Reynolds hit 14 homers for the Rockies in 441 plate appearances. In 15 home games this season, Reynolds is hitting .327 (18-for-55) with eight homers and 16 RBI. Overall, Reynolds is hitting .321 with 27 RBI, a .379 on-base percentage and a .661 slugging percentage.

RHP Tyler Chatwood broke a two-start losing streak by allowing two hits and one run in seven innings with three walks and five strikeouts. The seven innings are his second-longest start of the season; he pitched a two-hit, comeplete-game shutout April 15 at San Francisco. Chatwood trimmed his ERA from 5.40 to 4.74 with his outing against the Diamondbacks and did not allow a home run for the first time in seven starts. He had yielded nine homers in 36 2/3 innings in his first six starts.