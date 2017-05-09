Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tom Murphy (broken right hand), who has been on the 10-day disabled list all season, has no pain in his hand, has been doing range of motion exercises and on Monday began throwing with a weighted ball. Head trainer Keith Dugger said, "We usually do that before we progress him to throwing. So maybe later in the week, he'll throw a little bit. He's seeing some light."

INF Ryan McMahon, one of the Rockies' top prospects, was named Eastern League player of the month for April. McMahon, 22, broke in as a third baseman, added first base to his repertoire last season and began playing second base this year. He plays all three positions well. In April, McMahon hit .375 with a 1.097 OPS, four homers and 20 RBIs.

RHP Jon Gray (left foot stress fracture) underwent a CT scan that showed the bone in his foot is healing. Gray went 0-0 with a 4.38 ERA in three starts before going on the 10-day disabled list April 14. He will be evaluated by Dr. Joshua Metzl, a foot and ankle specialist, on Thursday. Gray is still in a walking boot but said he could be out of it within a week. "The really good news is everything's looking great, better than expected," Gray said. "It's healing really well."

1B Mark Reynolds homered in each of the three weekend games with Arizona, giving him 11 homers for the season. It was the first time Reynolds hit a home run in every game of a series at least three games long since July 26-28, 2009, while playing for Arizona.