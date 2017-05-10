Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Antonio Senzatela gave up two runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings in Game 1. He has allowed two runs or less in five of his seven career starts and has pitched at least six innings in all but his major league debut on April 6 at Milwaukee when he worked five innings. Senzatela is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA in four starts at Coors Field and 5-1, 2.86 overall. "He's not scared to attack with his fastball," said catcher Ryan Hanigan, who caught Senzatela on Tuesday. "He's not pitching scared. Whether he's got his command or not, he's not trying to nibble. He's going at guys and that's huge. His ball cuts a little bit, sometimes it rides, so it's actually more than one pitch with his fastball. I've seen him have a lot better command, but when you have stuff like that and an arm like that, you can get away with some mistakes."

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 in the first game with his fifth triple, matching his 2016 total and four shy of his career-high nine triples in 2015. After starting each of the Rockies' first 33 games and playing them in their entirety -- including 13 innings April 30 at Arizona and 11 innings Thursday at San Diego -- Blackmon was not in the lineup for the second game of the doubleheader but pinch hit in the ninth and struck out.

RHP Jeff Hoffman, called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to be the 26th man on the roster for the second game, made his 2016 debut for the Rockies and worked the final 1 1/3 innings. He gave up one run and one hit, a ninth-inning homer to Kris Bryant, with no walks and two strikeouts while throwing 18 pitches, 11 strikes.

LHP Kyle Freeland gave up five runs, three earned, and four hits in six innings in Game 2 with four walks and a career-high tying six strikeouts. He pitched five hitless innings, giving up four singles and five runs in the second. Freeland also struck out six on April 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced after issuing a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the second.