Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters took batting practice in the indoor batting cage for the first time since he suffered a concussion May 2. Wolters was eligible to come off the seven-day concussion disabled list Wednesday. When he is ready, it's likely the Rockies would send Wolters on a short rehab assignment before reinstating him. "We're going to talk today probably at length about this situation as it relates to Tony, whether it's good for Tony to go play a game or two or whether we're going to just activate him," manager Bud Black said.

RHP German Marquez pitched a career-high eight innings while allowing no runs and one walk with a career-high tying eight strikeouts. He pitched six hitless innings and retired 16 straight batters before Kris Bryant led off the seventh with a double. At 22 years, 77 days, Marquez is the youngest pitcher in Rockies history to throw at least eight shutout innings and third rookie to do so. He also recorded his first major league hit and first RBI with a two-out, two-run single on an 0-2 fastball from Carl Edwards Jr.

RHP Greg Holland retired the side in order in the ninth with two strikeouts to earn his 14th save in as many chances. Holland threw 14 pitches (12 strikes). In 15 games, Holland is 0-0 with a 1.20 ERA and has allowed eight hits and two runs in 15 innings with five walks and 19 strikeouts.

RHP Jeff Hoffman, called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to be the 26th man on the roster for the second game of the Tuesday doubleheader, was optioned back to the minors Wednesday. He made his 2016 debut for the Rockies on Tuesday and worked 1 1/3 innings of one-run ball.

1B Mark Reynolds went 1-for-2 with two walks and has drawn five walks in his past two games. In his past 10 games, Reynolds is batting .412 with five homers, 10 RBIs, seven walks and a .512 on-base percentage in that span.