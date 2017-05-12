Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters (concussion) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend at Nashville. Under the eye of bench coach Mike Redmond, who also coaches the catchers, Wolters threw to the bases on the field, ran the bases and blocked balls in the bullpen. He had been throwing and doing blocking drills in the indoor batting cage. "Tony's getting close to going out, closer than you think to going out and playing," manager Bud Black. "He just has to get some clearance from the doctors."

RHP Greg Holland earned his 15th save in as many chances. He tied the franchise record for converted saves to start the season set by Jose Jimenez in 2002. Holland relieved Scott Oberg and gave up a single to Chris Taylor to load the bases but got Chase Utley to ground into a double play that brought in a run and struck out Yasiel Puig to end the game. In 16 appearances, Holland has a 1.13 ERA, having allowed nine hits and two runs in 16 innings with five walks and 20 strikeouts.

LHP Tyler Anderson will start Saturday, two days later than he was originally scheduled to pitch due to left knee inflammation. Manager Bud Black said Anderson had some inflammation in the knee before his start Saturday. That turned out to be his best outing of the year when Anderson allowed one run and six hits in six innings against Arizona with one walk and career-high tying 10 strikeouts. Anderson has been wearing a brace on his left knee and will do so, Black said, in his start Saturday. "We decided just to push him back a couple days to let the inflammation subside," Black said.

SS Trevor Story (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday. In the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Story felt something in his shoulder on a checked swing. "I just started my swing and just tried to stop and pull back and put the brakes on," Story said. Manager Bud Black said after the Rockies medical staff examined Story, they didn't know the timeline as far as his return. The Rockies have a four-man bench, which includes a backup catcher, so Black said it made no sense to have a player on the bench who wasn't right physically. Black said Pat Valaika and Alexi Amarista would play shortstop in Story's absence and that first baseman-left fielder Ian Desmond, who has played shortstop, would not begin to take ground balls at the position or play it in the short term.

RHP Jeff Hoffman was recalled from Triple-A Albquerque to start and in his seventh major league start, he earned his first career win. Hoffman was the fourth consecutive rookie to start for the Rockies, following Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland in a doubleheader Tuesday and German Marquez on Wednesday. The last time the Rockies had a rookie starting pitcher in four consecutive games was Sept. 17-20, 2002 -- Aaron Cook, Denny Stark, Jason Jennings and Randy Flores. Hoffman pitched5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was dropped to sixth in the lineup and responded with a season-high three RBIs while going 2-for-4 for his first two-hit game since April 28 at Arizona. The left-handed hitting Gonzalez entered the game batting .188 with two homers and seven RBIs. The Dodgers started a left-handed pitcher, Hyun-Jin Ryu. Gonzalez started 19 games batting fourth and 11 batting third this season. He made 30 previous starts batting sixth and was last in that spot in the lineup June 24, 2015. Right-handed hitters Mark Reynolds, fourth, and Ian Desmond, fifth, batted ahead of Gonzalez on Friday. "With a left-handed pitcher, I think it makes a little bit of sense tonight," manager Bud Black said before the game. "The way Mark's swinging and Ian, both right-handed bat, it might just take a little bit of pressure off CarGo. Probably not -- he's CarGo. But mentally, it might be good for him. We'll see."