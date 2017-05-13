Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters (concussion) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday and went 0-for-3 while catching six innings at Nashville. Wolters suffered a concussion May 2 when San Diego's Hector Sanchez swung and hit Wolters in the side of the head with his bat. Wolters, who was eligible to come off the seven-day concussion disabled list Wednesday, suffered a concussion last season and was on the concussion disabled list from June 3 to June 14.

OF Raimel Tapia, 23, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday to give the Rockies a fourth bench player. He pinch hit and walked in the eighth inning. At Albuquerque, Tapia has a 16-game hitting streak and is batting .400 (46-for-115) in 25 games with 15 doubles, three triples 20 RBI, eight stolen bases and a 1.017 OPS. He made his major league debut Sept. 2 with the Rockies and hit .222 (10-for-45) in 24 games with three RBI. Manager Bud Black said the Rockies brought up the left-handed Tapia because "the way he's playing, he gives us the best player from Triple-A." Black said Tapia can pinch hit, possibly start, pinch run where he is a threat to steal or be used as a defensive replacement. Tapia is on the 40-man roster, which figured in the decsion to recall him, since Albuquerque infielders Cristhian Adames, Rafael Ynoa and Daniel Castro are not on the roster.

CF Charlie Blackmon's triple in the third inning on Friday was his major-league leading sixth of the season, one more than his 2016 total and three shy of his career-high nine triples in 2015. All six of Blackmon's triples have been at Coors Field.

LHP Tyler Anderson will start Saturday, two days later than he was originally scheduled to pitch due to left knee inflammation. Manager Bud Black said Anderson had some inflammation in the knee before his start Saturday. That turned out to be his best outing of the year when Anderson allowed one run and six hits in six innings against Arizona with one walk and career-high tying 10 strikeouts. Anderson has been wearing a brace on his left knee and will do so, Black said, in his start Saturday. "We decided just to push him back a couple days to let the inflammation subside," Black said.

OF David Dahl (stress reaction rib) took 25 swings off a tee after taking 40 dry swings on Friday, the first time he has hit off a tee since he resumed baseball activity. "Best I've felt in a long time," said Dahl, who played two Cactus League games early in spring training before being sidelined. Dahl had progressed to the point where he was taking batting practice with coaches throwing at the Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., two weeks ago hitting off a tee when he suffered a setback and had to rest.

RHP Jeff Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, the day after his first major league win with 5 1/3 innings against the Dodgers, allowing six hits, three runs and two walks awith a career-high eight strikeouts. He held them scoreless for the first four innings with seven strikeouts while giving up two singles. Hoffman made his 2017 debut with the Rockies when he was added to the roster as the 26th player for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs and gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings.

RHP Tyler Chatwood pitched a season-low 4 1/3 innings on Friday night, his lowest since he threw four innings on April 23, 2016, also against the Dodgers. He matched a season high with five runs allowed and a season high and a season-high four walks. Chatwood (3-5) has allowed a team-leading 22 walks in 48 innings and has a 5.25 ERA in eight starts.