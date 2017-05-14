Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters (concussion) was the designated hitter for Triple-A Albuquerque in his second game of a rehab assignment and went 1-for-4 with a home run at Nashville. He is scheduled to complete his rehab assignment and catch Sunday. Barring a setback, the Rockies will reinstate Wolters on Tuesday at Minnesota and option catcher Dustin Garneau to Albuquerque. Wolters suffered a concussion May 2 when San Diego's Hector Sanchez swung and hit Wolters in the side of the head with his bat. Wolters, who was eligible to come off the seven-day concussion disabled list Wednesday, suffered a concussion last season and was on the concussion disabled list from June 3-14.

CF Charlie Blackmon was not in the lineup for the second time and didn't play for the first time in 38 games this season. The Dodgers are starting four left-handed pitchers in the series, and Parra, who like Blackmon is a left-handed hitter, made one pinch-hitting appearance in the first two games of the series. Manager Bud Black said he wanted to get Parra involved and provide a rare rest for Blackmon.

LHP Tyler Anderson pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. He has failed to pitch six innings in seven of his eight starts. Anderson gave up a long homer to Brett Eibner in the fifth and has allowed a homer in seven starts. The 10 homers Anderson has yielded in 42 innings are two shy of his 2016 total when as a rookie he surrendered 12 homers in 114 1/3 innings.

RHP Chad Bettis (cancer) is scheduled to undergo his final chemotherapy treatment Tuesday. There is no timeline for his return, but after undergoing some tests following that final treatment, Bettis, who has been playing catch, can get back into baseball activity. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery Nov. 29. He was told by doctors on Dec. 22 the surgery was a success and resumed an offseason throwing program that was close to his normal routine. Bettis was fully involved at the outset of spring training but in early March a checkup showed swollen lymph nodes, and a biopsy revealed the cancer had spread. Bettis, 28, went 14-8 with a 4.72 ERA last year and led the Rockies in win and innings pitched (186).