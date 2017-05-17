Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's game. Wolters was sidelined with a concussion and had not played since May 2. He batted ninth on Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in his return to action.

C Dustin Garneau was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday to make room on the 25-man roster for catcher Tony Wolters, who was reinstated from the disabled list. In 22 games this season with the Rockies, Garneau batted .206 with one home run and six RBI.

C Tom Murphy (forearm fracture) threw and swung the bat Tuesday, manager Bud Black said. Black noted that Murphy is getting closer to participating fully in batting practice and taking part in more baseball-intense activities. Murphy suffered the fracture in his forearm during spring training when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo's bat hit his arm.

SS Trevor Story (shoulder) took ground balls before Tuesday's game and could take batting practice on Wednesday, manager Bud Black said. Story hasn't played since May 9 and was put on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.

OF David Dahl (ribs) is getting closer to taking batting practice. Manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Dahl could join his teammates for batting practice as soon as Wednesday. "That tells me that he's getting closer than you think," Black said.