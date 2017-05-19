Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez (2-2) gave up one run on four hits and a walk to win his second straight start in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader. Marquez had his third start with one-or-fewer runs allowed. It was the first road win of Marquez's career. The rookie right-hander has ably filled in with Colorado ace Jon Gray on the disabled list.

RHP Carlos Estevez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. Estevez, a second-year bullpen member, was 3-0 with a 7.94 ERA with the Rockies this season. He was sent down May 3 when the team activated LHP Mike Dunn from the 10-day DL.

INF/OF Stephen Cardullo was released by the Rockies. He had been optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on April 25 and then went on the DL May 6. He had four hits in 28 at-bats (.143) with the Rockies in 2017.

3B Nolan Arenado hit his 10th homer of the season, a first-inning shot to the second deck in left field in Thursday's first game of the doubleheader. Arenado is hitting 16-for-31 (.516) with five doubles, four homers and 13 RBIs in the first inning this season. He added one of the team's three hits in Thursday's nightcap and is hitting .299 this season.

SS Trevor Story will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Colorado manager Bud Black announced before Thursday's doubleheader. Story (left shoulder strain) has hit with the team and fielded ground balls to test his non-throwing shoulder and had no issues. Story is hitting .180 this season with six homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (3-6) walked a season-high five batters and surrendered five hits and two runs for the Rockies in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader. Chatwood struggled with control and was working on some mechanical adjustments during the game but later scrapped the adjustments after the poor start. He said he would take the adjustments to a bullpen session. Chatwood had been 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA on the road this season and said he held Minnesota to two runs despite the five walks. His season-long ERA is now 5.09.