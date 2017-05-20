C Tom Murphy (forearm fracture) is expected to take batting practice on the field within a week. "He's getting closer," said Rockies manager Bud Black. "He did some catching drills with (bench coach) Mike (Redmond). He hit off the tee. The thing that's happening with Murph is building up the hand strength, the forearm strength. Making sure that fracture isn?t causing any discomfort. He feels good." Murphy suffered the fracture in his forearm during spring training when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo's bat hit his arm.

SS Alexi Amarista was with manager Bud Black for four seasons in San Diego. Black felt his versatility in the field was worth signing the utility man to a free-agent contract in January. Black coined Amarista's nickname "Little Ninja" and often spoke of his "sneaky pull pop from the left side." With Trevor Story on the disabled list, Amarista is getting a chance to showcase his defensive skills. Oh, and that sneaky power. On Friday night, Amarista hit a three-run home run in a 12-6 victory at Cincinnati. "I think it's really funny," Amarista said of Black's sneaky pull pop comments. "I just try to barrel balls up, but that?s not really my game. I just try to make solid contact." Amarista's second home run of the season, a majestic three-run shot to right in the sixth inning, sparked a 12-run, 16-hit outburst. Amarista tied his career-high with four RBIs and collected three hits. "I've seen that from him before," Black said. "We felt he was a good fit. You can put him anywhere on the field and he's not going to hurt you. He's capable of nights like this (with the bat). He got one up in the air."

SS Trevor Story (left shoulder strain) began his minor-league rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Albuquerque and went 2-for-3 with a home run. "He hasn't been out that long, legs are fine," said Rockies manager Bud Black. "I don't think we have to worry about the stamina of him playing a baseball game. He's a strong young Texan. He's ready to play a baseball game." Story is batting just .180 in 111 at-bats but has six homers, six doubles, and 15 RBIs.

OF David Dahl hit in the cage on Friday at Great American Ball Park. He planned to hit on the field, but heavy rain squelched that idea."He's getting close," said Rockies manager Bud Black. Dahl began the season on the 10-day disabled list with a rib injury.