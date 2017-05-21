RHP Antonio Senzatela allowed four earned runs in five innings on Saturday but seemed in line for a win when the Rockies built an 8-3 lead, only to see the Reds rally for a 12-8 win. He walked four and fanned five. "I didn't have my fastball command early in the game," Senzatela said. "It was a learning experience for me."

LHP Mike Dunn (2-1) allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning on Saturday -- all on Scott Schebler's three-run blast -- to take the loss for Colorado in a 12-8 defeat in Cincinnati, which rallied from a five-run deficit in the final four innings against a typically steady Rockies bullpen. "Today was a rare occurrence," Rockies manager Bud Black said of the bullpen collapse. "That hasn't happened. They strung some hits together. They crawled back into it with their bats. We helped them a touch with the bases on balls."

RHP Jordan Lyles allowed three earned runs and four hits, including a home run, in two innings on Friday night. Lyles has allowed multiple runs in his last two outings and has been scored upon in seven of 12 games overall. Rockies manager Bud Black said it's partly because Lyles is still working through the transition from starter to reliever, but mostly his struggles can be attributed to poor location. "He's got the weapons," Black said. "He's got a tight slider, a good curveball. His pitches are elevated."

SS Trevor Story began his minor-league rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Albuquerque, going 2-for-3 with a single, homer and two RBIs. Rockies manager Bud Black said the reports were positive, but he wouldn't divulge a specific timetable for Story's return. He did drop a hint, however. "Trevor Story loves the Liberty Bell," Black said. "He loves Ben Franklin. He might not love it all four days, but he loves it." The Rockies begin a four-game series on Monday in Philadelphia. Story is batting just .180 in 111 at-bats but has six homers, six doubles, and 15 RBIs.