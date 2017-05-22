Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn still is trying to get back on track since returning from the disabled list on May 3 after being out with back spasms. On Saturday, he allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning -- all on Scott Schebler's three-run blast -- to earn the loss in a 12-8 defeat at Cincinnati. Rockies manager Bud Black said he spoke with Dunn following the game. "The layoff might have had a little bit to do with it yesterday," said Black. "It might have had an impact on him, whether he was a little bit rusty coming back. He hasnt't gotten back to the consistency he showed early in the year."

CF Charlie Blackmon leads the National League with 57 hits through 44 games and leads the major leagues with six triples. His defense in center has been solid as well. On Saturday, Blackmon made a diving catch of Billy Hamilton's line drive in the sixth inning. "Even in spring training. Charlie and all the guys worked hard on fundamentals, breaks, reads, first steps," said Rockies manager Bud Black. "Charlie takes all his work extremely serious. Whether it's hitting, whether it's defense, whether it's bunting, base running, base stealing, he's on top of all that." Blackmon went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday.

SS Trevor Story came through back-to-back minor-league rehab appearances with no physical issues. He went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Triple-A Albuquerque's 5-3 win over Colorado Springs on Saturday. Rockies manager Bud Black still won't divulge a specific timetable for Story's return. He did drop a hint on Saturday, however. "Trevor Story loves the Liberty Bell," Black said. "He loves Ben Franklin. He might not love it all four days, but he loves it." The Rockies begin a four-game series at Philadelphia on Monday. Story is batting just .180 in 111 at-bats but has six homers, six doubles and 15 RBIs.

LHP Kyle Freeland came into Sunday's game recording more than 66 percent of his outs on the ground, but he served up a two-run home run by Joey Votto and a solo shot by Scott Schebler among his five hits allowed in 5 2/3 innings. He left the game with a 6-3 lead. "He's got such action down in the strike zone," Black said. "When the ball gets elevated it gets a little flat." At the plate in the fifth, Freeland got a ball elevated, resulting in his first career home run that came off Reds right-hander Bronson Arroyo. Freeland also doubled.

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit his 200th career home run on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati, becoming the fifth Rockies player to reach that mark, joining Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Larry Walker and Todd Helton. It was just the third homer this season for Gonzalez, but manager Bud Black believes there's more to come. "He's getting closer," Black said. "There were some hard-hit balls in this series. It's in there. The swings are better. Takes are better. Timing's better."