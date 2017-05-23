Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez, Tuesday's starter against Philadelphia, has had a strong start to the year on the road, going 1-0 with an 0.82 ERA in two road starts, giving up just one earned run in 11 innings. Overall, he's 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA, though in his last two starts (one home, one road), he's given up just one run in 13 innings, lowering his ERA from 7.31, while picking up his first two wins of the season. It will be his first career start against the Phillies.

OF Raimel Tapia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday to make room for RHP Jeff Hoffman. In 12 at-bats this season, the 23-year-old is hitless with a walk and five strikeouts; dating back to his callup last September, he's batting .200 (10 for 50) with three RBIs and four runs scored. He's hitting .400 (46-for-115) with Albuquerque this season.

LF Stephen Cardullo was signed to a minor league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies had released Cardullo on May 18. He had four hits in 28 at-bats (.143) with the Rockies in 2017.

SS Alexi Amarista went 3-for-4 against the Phillies on Monday night, raising his average to .370, scoring a pair of runs as well. Over his last seven starts dating back to May 3, Amarista is hitting 12 of 31 (.387), including multiple hits each of his last three starts.

CF Charlie Blackmon continues to be the sparkplug at the top of the Rockies lineup and then some, having a hand in five of Colorado's eight runs in Monday night's win. He went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored, giving him a NL-best 60 hits overall as well as 35 RBIs. In his last eight games against the Phillies, Blackmon is hitting .444 (16 of 36) with eight extra-base hits. "I think I just had super-good aim tonight," he said. "Hit it right towards the hole."

RHP Jeff Hoffman was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday for a start against Philadelphia and excelled, picking up his second win of the season as the Rockies won 8-1. He retired the first 11 batters he faced before giving up a two-out double in the fourth inning. One of four different rookies who's started a game for the Rockies this season, Hoffman only gave up three hits and the one run as he made it to the seventh inning for the first time in eight career starts. "He was outstanding, that was really great to see," manager Bud Black said.