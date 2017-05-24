Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez has allowed two earned runs in his last 19 innings over three starts (0.95). He is one of three rookie starters -- Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela are the others -- that have gone a combined 16-5 this season.

SS Alexi Amarista stroked a pair of singles on Tuesday night has multiple hits in four straight starts for the second time in his career. He has now hit safely in eight straight starts and is batting .400 in that stretch (14-for-35).

CF Charlie Blackmon has found a home away from home in Philadelphia. He has homered seven times in in his last five games against the Phillies and has hit multiple home runs in the same game three times at Citizens Bank Park.

SS Trevor Story (left shoulder strain) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. Story is batting just .180 in 111 at-bats but has six homers, six doubles and 15 RBIs.

RF Carlos Gonzalez has recorded a hit in 11 of his last 12 games and is batting .370 since May 11. He has five multi-hit games in that span. He has five doubles, one homer and six RBIs during that span.