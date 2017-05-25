Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Anderson gets the start on Thursday as Colorado goes for the four-game series sweep against Philadelphia. This will be Anderson's first time facing the Phillies this season and third time in his career. In his previous two outings, he's 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA, giving up two runs in six innings in a win last July and four runs in three innings of an August loss.

SS Trevor Story made his return to the Colorado lineup on Wednesday night, a day after being activated from the DL for a shoulder strain that cost him 12 games. He went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks, scoring the first run of a 7-2 win over the Phillies and raising his average to .186. "Felt good," he said. "Just glad to be back with the boys and keep this thing rolling."

RF Carlos Gonzalez has started swinging the bat exceptionally well of late, which continued Wednesday as he went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer against the Phillies. Since May 10, when his average bottomed out at .188, he's hitting .392 (20-for-51) with a seven-game hitting streak, including multiple hits in his last three games.

RHP Tyler Chatwood was outstanding on Wednesday night in Philadelphia, holding the Phillies hitless until an Andrew Knapp single with two outs in the fifth inning. Chatwood (4-6, 4.50 ERA) struck out eight Phillies in seven innings before being removed because of a high pitch count, giving up just one walk. It was the second time this year he held his opponent without a run, along with a complete-game shutout against the Giants in April.