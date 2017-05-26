Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Antonio Senzatela (6-1, 3.67 ERA), one of four rookies to start a game for the Rockies this year, will make his 10th career MLB start Friday to open up a three-game home series against St. Louis.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 with three strikeouts against the Phillies on Thursday, part of a 10-hit outing that was the club's seventh consecutive game with double-digits hits, the first time in club history they've achieved that mark in seven straight road games. The NL's RBI leader didn't add to his total, but raised his average to .323.

LHP Tyler Anderson gave up six hits in seven-plus innings against the Phillies on Thursday, striking out seven and walking two without receiving a decision. It was the fourth consecutive strong start for the second-year big leaguer, who had a 7.71 ERA through April but has a 2.55 ERA in four May outings. "I think Tyler's been the aggressor," I think we talk about the pitching principles, I think first-pitch strikes, ahead in the count, ball-strike ratio, limiting the walks are all part of it.

RF Carlos Gonzalez finished off a stellar series against Philadelphia with a 2-for-5 outing Thursday, including a double. In the four-game series, he was 10-for-19, part of a road trip that saw him go 16-of-41 to raise his average up to .256. It had been as low as .180 only two weeks prior. He's hitting .365 in his career against the Phillies, second-highest amongst active players (Ryan Braun, .375).