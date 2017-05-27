Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tom Murphy (fractured right hand) will likely begin a rehab assignment next week, playing games at extended spring training. He suffered the injury March 9 when he followed through on a throw and hit the bat of Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs. Murphy has been doing blocking drills, throwing to the bases, catching bullpen sessions and taking batting practice outdoors,

RHP Antonio Senzatela pitched a career-high eight scoreless innings and faced 25 batters, one over the minimum, allowing five hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Thanks to four double-play grounders, Senzatela got 15 outs on ground balls. He became the seventh pitcher in franchise history to force opponents to ground into four or more double plays in a game. The last was Jorge De La Rosa on Aug. 20, 2014, against Kansas City. Senzatela (7-1) is tied for the major league lead in wins with Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and two American Leaguers -- Minnesota's Ervin Santana and Houston's Dallas Keuchel. Senzatela, who made his 10th career start, had pitched seven innings in three previous starts, the last on April 22.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 4-for-4 with a walk and finished a double shy of the cycle. He drove in three runs, increasing his major league-leading RBI total to 45. His triple was his major league leading seventh of the season, two shy of the career-high nine he hit in 2015. Blackmon has hit safely in eight straight games, going 16-for-37 (.432) in that span and raising his average 23 points to a season-high .337.

RHP Jon Gray (left foot stress fracture) as of Thursday is no longer wearing a walking boot and will throw his first bullpen session of about 50-60 pitches without the boot on Sunday. He has thrown sessons of that length with the boot. Gray who was injured in his third start of the season April 13, said he has not been cleared to do any running or jumping.