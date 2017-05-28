Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Antonio Senzatela, 22, who is 7-1 in 10 career starts, is one of six pitchers to debut since 1968 with at least seven wins and one or fewer losses in their first 10 major league starts before the age of 23, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The others are Mark Fidrych, who went 9-1 in 1976, Marty Bystrom (7-1, 1980-1981), Fernando Valenzuela (8-1, 1981), Livan Hernandez (7-0, 1997) and Dontrelle Willis (8-1, 2003).

LHP Mike Dunn struck out the first two batters he faced but walked the next three before giving way to Jordan Lyles, who ended the ninth. Before going on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 23 with back spasms, Dunn made nine straight scoreless appearances to begin the season and allowed one run and three hits in 7 2/3 innings in his first 10 games with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Since being reinstated May 3, Dunn has made 10 appearances totaling seven innings and has allowed 10 hits, eight walks and eight runs with 10 strikeouts.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-4, ending his eight-game hitting streak. During that span, Blackmon hit .432 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs. Blackmon has not gone hitless in consecutive games since May 9-11 when he went hitless in a season-high three straight games, something he also did April 5-7.

LHP Kyle Freeland allowed three runs, eight hits and two walks in six innings with four strikeouts in his 10th career start but lost 3-0. It was his seventh quality start and the seventh time he has pitched at least six innings. Freeland's two-start winning streak ended, and the Rockies lost for only the third time in a game he started.