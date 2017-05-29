Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez won his fourth straight start Sunday. He gave up two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, the fourth straight start in which he has allowed two or fewer runs. In those four games, Marquez has a 1.82 ERA (five earned runs, 24 2/3 innings). He entered the game having allowed two homers in 35 innings in his previous six starts but yielded two homers in a three-batter span in the sixth.

RHP Greg Holland, pitching for the first time in six days, gave up a homer to Paul DeJong on his first major league at-bat leading off the ninth. Holland then retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. It was just the second time in 21 appearances that Holland has been scored upon, breaking his string of 12 straight scoreless outings totaling 10 2/3 innings since April 18, when he yielded two runs. The homer was the first off Holland this season. Holland, whose ERA rose from 0.96 to 1.37, has allowed 10 hits and three runs in 19 2/3 innings with six walks and 28 strikeouts.

RHP Jon Gray (left foot stress fracture) threw in the bullpen without his walking boot for the first time, a session of 30-35 pitches. "He was turning it loose," manager Bud Black said. "His arm's in good shape." Gray, who stopped wearing the boot Thursday, said, "It feels like I picked up where I left off. (The foot) feels solid, feels great on the mound." Gray has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in his third start of the season April 13. Black said there is no timetable for when Gray would begin a rehab assignment and pitch in a game. "Now it's just a matter of getting Jon into baseball shape," Black said. "He's got to get his legs underneath him. He's got to get obviously his foot, his ankle, his calf, his legs into baseball game shape. And that's where the next week, 10 days, two weeks, we're headed with Jon."

RF Gerardo Parra went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored Sunday. He tied his season high with three hits. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season and first since May 5 against Arizona. The three-run homer was Parra's first since Aug. 21, 2015. He has six homers this season, one shy of his 2016 total in 102 games.