Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 and hit his 13th homer. It came with two outs in the third on Monday. With two outs this season, Blackmon is hitting a major-league-leading .462 (24-for-52) with seven homers.

RHP Jordan Lyles retired the six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh Monday. He has been scored upon in seven of 16 games, allowing multiple runs in all seven games when scored upon, but Lyles has made four straight scoreless appearances totaling 3 1/3 innings and has retired the 10 batters he has faced in those outings.

LF Gerardo Parra went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for his second straight three-hit game Monday. It is the second time in his career that Parra has had back-to-back three-hit games. He also did it Sept. 21-22, 2013. In his past 12 games, Parra is hitting .364 (12-for-33) with three doubles, three homers and 12 RBIs. In his past four starts, Parra is 9-for-15 (.600) with eight RBIs.

RHP Tyler Chatwood pitched a season-low-tying 4 1/3 innings Monday and allowed a season-high six runs, seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts while throwing 105 pitches. Chatwood (4-7) has had a decision in each of his 11 starts and is 2-4 with a 7.03 ERA in six starts at Coors Field where last season he went 4-8 with a 6.12 ERA in 14 starts.