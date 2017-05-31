Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Carlos Estevez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, taking the roster spot of Adam Ottavino (right shoulder inflammation). He was on the Opening Day roster for the first time before the Rockies optioned him to Albuquerque on May 3. He was added to the Rockies' roster as the 26th man for the second game of a May 18 doubleheader at Minnesota and pitched one scoreless inning before being sent back to Albuquerque. In 15 games with the Rockies, Estevez is 3-0 with an 8.78 ERA with five walks and 13 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings. He gave up five singles and three runs in the ninth, an inning that left Estevez with an unsightly pitching line that was somewhat undeserved. "I'll dissect it if you want," said manager Bud Black, who broke down the series of multiple hoppers and bloops. "He wasn't hit hard. The modern day exit velocity on those hits were not off the charts." At Albuquerque, Estevez is 0-1 with a 1.86ERA in nine games. In the offseason, the Rockies had Estevez scrap the high leg kick he employed as a rookie last season. In his time at Albuquerque this season, Estevez said he worked with co-minor league pitching coordinator Darryl Scott. "Since I wasn't doing the leg kick, I was quick to home plate," Estevez said, "so they wanted me a little bit slower, just because of the command. Just getting more time for my hand to get out of my glove and just timing-wise with my delivery; not to rush it going home. Just getting load on the back leg and just taking my time to get my hand out."

CF Charlie Blackmon was named National League Player of the Week for the period ending May 28. In that stretch, Blackmon hit .400 (12-for-30) with one double, one triple, three homeruns, 12 RBI and six runs scored. This is the fifth time Blackmon has won the award and first time since Aug. 14, 2016. On Tuesday, Blackmon hit his eighth triple, one shy of his career high in 2015. He's hitting .327 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs and leading the majors in hits (71), triples, RBIs and total bases (135). Manager Bud Black said, "Charlie so far this year statistically has been one of the best players in the game. Stats don't lie in this case, for sure. It's well-deserved to get this award this week. And the way he's playing, he's being talked about nationally, as he deserves." In the first round of fan voting for the NL All-Star team that was announced Tuesday, Blackmon ranks second among outfielders with 520,479 behind Washington's Bryce Harper (900,079), the overall vote leader.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a two-run single and drove in a third run with a groundout. The three RBIs are a season high and tied LeMahieu's career high. This was his 10th three-RBI game. The last was Sept. 16, 2016, at San Diego.

LHP Tyler Anderson yielded a career-high 11 hits and a career-high-tying six runs in five innings. He also gave up six runs this season on April 29 at Arizona. He allowed 10 hits on Sept. 25, 2016, at the Los Angeles Dodgers. He gave up a two-run homer to Kyle Seager and has surrendered at least one homer in 10 of 11 starts this season and a total of 13 homers in 60 innings.

RHP Adam Ottavino (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He said he has been dealing with the inflammation "for a couple weeks. At this point, I want to be myself when I'm out there. Other guys have picked me up. It's probably something I could've stayed pitching through. But it's just smarter, I think, to let it quiet down." In 23 games, Ottavino has a 2.57 ERA with 15 hits allowed in 21 innings, 15 walks and 24 strikeouts. On Monday, he threw 10 pitches, five strikes, in one-third of an inning, allowing one hit and two walks, one intentional, and throwing a wild pitch. "Yesterday was the first time in a game that I really felt like I wasn't playing with a full deck," Ottavino said. "Don't want that to happen. We're too good for me to be letting the team down by not being healthy. So (it's) just better to get healthy, so I can really help the team." After Monday's game, Ottavino said he informed manager Bud Black of his situation and "as a group, we all decided to put the fire out." Ottavino said what also weighed on him were the two previous times he tried to pitch through an elbow and shoulder injury and the results. He ended up having Tommy John surgery in May 2015 and while with St. Louis, he had a "much more severe bout of what I have now. I ended up out for months. So the idea is just to be out for days instead of months this time."

C Ryan Hanigan turned his left ankle on a play at the plate in the seventh when he was hit by Ben Gamel making head-first slide. Hanigan stayed in the game but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of that inning. "It was a little grab there, but it's OK, I'm fine," Hanigan said. Manager Bud Black met the media in his postgame session after stopping in the training room to see Hanigan. "I just came out of the training room and talked to our medical people and they think he's going to be fine," Black said. "Little sore tomorrow but it doesn't seem as though he's going to miss any time. He should be available."