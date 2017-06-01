Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters went 2-for-3 Wednesday, his second multi-hit game in his past four starts. Wolters has seven multi-hit games this season.

RHP Anthony Senzatela (7-2) suffered his first road loss despite striking out a career-high seven batters Wednesday in Seattle. The rookie right-hander allowed four runs on five hits in five innings.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 Wednesday and has hits in 16 of his past 18 games. He's hitting .395 (30-for-76) with five home runs and 19 RBIs in that span. Blackmon has 73 hits this season, tied for the major league lead with Tampa Bay's Corey Dickerson, a former Rockies teammate.

LHP Kyle Freeland (5-3, 3.43 ERA), who will start Thursday's series finale in Seattle, is 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA on the road. Freeland leads the National League with a 61.9 ground-ball percentage.