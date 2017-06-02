Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado hit a solo home run, his first career extra-base hit against Seattle. Arenado was hitting .086 (3-for-35) vs. the Mariners.

LHP Kyle Freeland (6-3) improved to 4-0 on the road with the victory in Seattle. Freeland pitched six innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He did hit three batters, including Mariners DH Nelson Cruz, who had to leave the game after being plunked on the left hand. "The one to Cruz was the only one that got away," the rookie left-hander said. "It was a cutter and I choked it."

RF Carlos Gonzalez matched his career high with three walks Thursday. He led off the second with a walk and scored on DH Mark Reynolds' 450-foot homer. "I walk and a two-run shot, that's a good way to start a game," Gonzalez said.

DH Mark Reynolds hit a 450-foot homer Thursday, the longest at Safeco Field this season. Reynolds' two-run shot that broke a scoreless tie in the second inning, exceeded a 448-foot blast by Miami's Giancarlo Stanton on April 19. Reynolds' homer cleared the Seattle bullpen and the out-of-town scoreboard in left-center field, nearly reaching the second deck. "When you swing hard and barrel up a high heater, it's going to go a ways," Reynolds said.

LF Gerardo Parra went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI and has multiple hits in each of his past three starts. "He's seeing the ball really well and he's on time," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "Players get in those grooves." In Parra's past nine games, he's batting .538 (14-for-24) with two homers and 12 RBIs.