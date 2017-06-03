Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez entered Friday with a 4-0 record and a 1.46 earned-run average in his last four starts. On Friday night, he suffered the loss and gave up six runs on eight hits, including three homers, in five innings. He did have a career-high nine strikeouts. He is tied with teammate Antonio Senzatela for the most strikeouts among National League rookies with 44.

CF Charlie Blackmon was 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Friday night. He is hitting .360 (32-for-89) over his last 21 games with 20 RBIs. Blackmon is hitting .336 (39-for-116) against National League West rivals this season.

3B Nolan Arenado was 3-for-4 with a walk Friday night. He had two doubles, two runs scored and a RBI. He now has 19 doubles and 33 extra-base hits on the season and leads the National League in both categories. The three hits matched his season high.

1B Mark Reynolds was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Friday night. He entered the game ranked second in the majors to teammate Blackmon with 46 RBIs. Reynolds was 0-for-4 Friday night with runners in scoring position.