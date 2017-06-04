Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tom Murphy (fractured right hand) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Saturday. He suffered the injury March 9 when he followed through on a throw and hit the bat of Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs.

RHP Greg Holland, who was named the National League Reliever of the Month for May, has 20 saves in his first 22 chances this season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, since 1969 when saves became an official statistic, Holland is only the second closer to reach 20 saves in 22 or fewer appearances. Lee Smith had 20 saves in 21 appearances in 1994. Holland has a 1.31 ERA.

CF Charlie Blackmon, who was named the National League Player of the Month for May, was 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Saturday. Blackmon is hitting .366 (34-for-93) in his last 22 games with 20 RBIs. He hit .359 in May (42-for-117) with six doubles, five triples, six home runs, 29 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

3B Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly Saturday for three RBIs. He is 11-for-30 (.367) against the Padres this season with two homers and eight RBIs. Arenado is now tied with Mark Reynolds for the team lead with 14 homers and Arenado leads the National League with 19 doubles and 32 extra-base hits.

RHP Tyler Anderson (3-5, 5.85 ERA) was scratched from Sunday's start against the Padres with inflammation in his left knee. Anderson appears headed for the disabled list.

RHP Jeff Hoffman has been called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace LHP Tyler Anderson (3-5, 5.85 ERA) as the starter for Sunday's series finale against the Padres. Hoffman, 24, is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in eight starts in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.

1B Ian Desmond hit the third grand slam of his career and his third home run of the season off Padres LHP Jose Torres in the seventh inning Saturday. Desmond's three homers this year have all come at Petco Park. He hit the first two against Jered Weaver on May 3.

RHP Tyler Chatwood had an all-around strong outing against the Padres on Saturday. He allowed one run -- a fifth-inning homer by Austin Hedges -- four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. He also went 2-for-4 at teh plate with a double and two runs scored. He is 1-2 against the Padres this season. In his first two starts against the Padres, Chatwood allowed nine runs, 11 hits and seven walks in 10 2/3 innings. Chatwood is 4-2 lifetime against the Padres.