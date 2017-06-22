3B Nolan Arenado hit his NL-leading 27th double Wednesday night. He now has 59 RBIs, trailing only Jake Lamb (61) and Paul Goldschmidt (60) of Arizona for the major league lead. Arenado is also batting .390 over his last 10 games.

RHP Jeff Hoffman allowed nine runs in the fourth inning to Arizona on Wednesday to become the first pitcher in Rockies franchise history to allow that many runs in a single inning at Coors Field. He is the second Colorado pitcher overall to do it. Mark Redman allowed nine runs in an inning at the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 26, 2008.

RHP Chad Qualls (back spasms) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is on track to return from the 10-day DL within the week. Qualls started the season on the DL before returning April 26. He was 1-0 with a 4.60 ERA in 17 appearances before going back on the DL, retroactive to Friday.

OF Carlos Gonzalez had one hit Wednesday and is now 6-for-18 with a home run on this seven-game homestand. He had been on an 0-for-27 stretch before getting a hit in the second game of the homestand and has hit safely in five straight games.

OF Gerardo Parra is progressing in his effort to return from a strained right quadriceps. Parra went on the 10-day DL on June 7 and has started running and taking batting practice. "He's gaining on it," manager Bud Black said. "Anytime a guy with a leg injury runs on the field, that's a good thing. It gets a little tricky at the end, when it gets a little closer. The full sprint, the intensity, that is usually when you feel that discomfort. The light jog, the moderate sprint, he's handling that with no problem."