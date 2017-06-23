RHP Carlos Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after making two relief appearances during his fourth stint on the roster this season that began Sunday. He struck out the only batter he faced in the ninth Sunday and was the winning pitcher when the Rockies rallied in the bottom of the inning. On Wednesday, Estevez gave up three hits, including his first homer of the season, in a season-high two innings. In 18 games with the Rockies, Estevez is 4-0 with a 8.10 ERA. Manager Bud Black said in his most recent stay with the Rockies, the pitching coaches and Black noticed he was collapsing too much on his back leg. When Estevez separates the ball from his glove, the Rockies want him take his right hand to about his thigh instead of much farther down. "He's got some very deep, steep angles," Black said. "We're gong to try to keep that back from collapsing, so (he'll be) a little taller on the right leg, a little more square here (across the chest)."

RHP Antonio Senzatela gave up a career-high nine runs on a career-high eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts. In 14 previous starts totaling 83 1/3 innings, Senzatela yielded 13 home runs. But the only three-run blast was hit by Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs on June 11 at Wrigley Field. He gave up three-run homers in consecutive innings to Chris Owings in the third and Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth. Senzatela, 22, who had never pitched above Double A before making the Opening Day rotation, had a 3.19 ERA after his first 10 career starts. But in his past five turns, he has a 8.20 ERA to raise his overall ERA to 4.79. He has surrendered eight homers in his past four games compared with seven in his first 11. In five innings against the Diamondbacks, Senzatela allowed career highs in hits (eight) and runs (nine). "Today I feel really good," Senzatela said. "But I throw a couple pitch(es) up, and they got me. I didn't have really good fastball command. It was a bad day."

CF Charlie Blackmon hit his second leadoff homer of the season and the 24th of his career, extending his franchise record. His other leadoff homer this season was April 16 at San Francisco.

LHP Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list and made his first professional relief in the ninth and threw 24 pitches, 17 strikes. He gave up a walk and single to start the inning but then struck out Jake Lamb, Chris Owings and Chris Herrmann. Anderson, who last pitched May 30 for the Rockies and will return to the rotation, but manager Bud Black hasn't announced a firm date when that will happen. Anderson, who was placed on 10-day DL on June 6, threw 77 pitches Sunday in a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque, allowing five hits and one run with one walk and six strikeouts. "He's in a good spot physically with his knee, his arm feels great," Black said.