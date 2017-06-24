C Tom Murphy had a double in the second inning for the Rockies on Friday night. It was his first hit and RBI of the season. He was reinstated from the DL after recovering from a fractured arm suffered when his arm hit the bat of the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo while throwing to second.

RHP Carlos Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room from Tyler Anderson, who was activated from the DL. Estevez has been with the Rockies three times this season.

LHP Tyler Anderson was activated from the disabled list Thursday and pitched an inning of relief in the Rockies' loss to Arizona. Manager Bud Black has yet to say when Anderson, who was out with a knee injury, will return to the starting rotation. He may start Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers to give German Marquez an extra day's rest.

RHP Chad Bettis continued to throw bullpen sessions as he rehabs from arm soreness. His return date has not been set as of yet.

RHP Jon Gray, idle since April after breaking his left foot, may have one more rehab assignment before rejoining the team. Gray would be welcome in a rotation that has depended on four rookies in contending in the National League West.