CF Charlie Blackmon, the National League leader in hits, singled Saturday to give him 100 for the season. He is also the NL leader with 10 triples and has (33) multi-hit games.

3B Nolan Arenado is hitting .345 in June with 16 extra-base hits and a major league-leading 25 RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu doubled in the first inning against Clayton Kershaw and is hitting .344 in 93 at-bats versus the Dodgers ace.

RHP Jon Gray, out since early April after suffering a fractured foot, had a rehab appearance in Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. He could be activated this week but manager Bud Black hasn't speculated on when he may rejoin the rotation

RHP Chad Qualls, who has been sidelined by back spasms, had a successful bullpen session and the Rockies expect to schedule him a rehab assignment next week. The team hopes he will be ready to return to the roster around the All-Star break.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was kept out of the lineup again Saturday because of soreness in his right shoulder. He's day-to-day.